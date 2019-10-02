BUFFALO, N.Y. — The potentially deadly combination of fentanyl with other drugs is prompting one of New York's senators in Washington to introduce a bill to sanction traffickers who export the substance into the United States.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says it's primarily aimed at China, where labs produce fentanyl and other synthetic opioids shipped into this country.

The bill would require identification and monitoring of foreign opioid traffickers and block their access to American banks.