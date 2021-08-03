Schumer: Help is on the way to NY after relief bill passes

Schumer detailed aid that he said would be headed to schools, small businesses, museums, restaurants, theaters and local governments as part of the relief package.

NEW YORK — Fresh off the Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was back in New York to promote the plan's impact on his home state.

Schumer said Sunday that “help is on the way” to beleaguered New Yorkers. He detailed aid that he said would be headed to schools, small businesses, museums, restaurants, theaters and local governments as part of the relief package.

“Back in November, the American people and New Yorkers sent a crystal clear message to the previous administration: deliver the robust COVID relief this country needs or get out of the way. The deal we reached with the help of a new president, and a new democratic Senate marks real relief to the tune of $100 billion for workers, families, healthcare, small businesses, including our hard-hit industries like restaurants, and New York—the things we need to support to weather this crisis and then work to recover,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer in a press release.

“This marks the second biggest stimulus bill in the nation’s history—second to the CARES Act—and it comes just in time, because Americans and New York still need real help to get through this,” Schumer added.