ALBANY - The state ethics board's decision to clear a former official in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration of sexual harassment has critics claiming it highlights longstanding issues with the way the state polices its top officials.

An attorney for Sam Hoyt, the state's former top economic-development official in western New York and the Southern Tier, released a letter Sunday from the Joint Commission on Public Ethics exonerating Hoyt, who had been accused of harassing, assaulting and threatening a woman he had an affair with and helped get a state job.

The letter from JCOPE Executive Director Seth Agata — a former Cuomo aide — said the evidence suggests Hoyt had a "consensual personal relationship" with Lisa Marie Cater, recommended her for a job at the state DMV and later paid her $50,000 to keep the affair quiet after she threatened to go public.

But Agata wrote that JCOPE found Cater's accusations that Hoyt harassed, assaulted and extorted her for sexual favors weren't credible, accusing her of "fabricating" some evidence and being uncooperative with the investigation.

"The Commission has found no evidence that you at any time used your official position to help Ms. Cater obtain a job, gain other assistance, threaten her employment, or extort sexual favors," Agata wrote to Hoyt.

Independent enforcer

Hoyt, 56, is married. He was tapped by Cuomo to work for Empire State Development in 2011 after nearly two decades as an assemblyman in the Buffalo area.

He abruptly resigned last October as the state investigated his relationship with Cater, who ultimately went public.

JCOPE is meant to be an independent enforcer of the state's Public Officers Law, which governs conduct of elected officials and top appointees. It has oversight over both the executive and legislative branch.

But critics have long honed in on a string of former Cuomo aides selected to run the watchdog agency, including Agata, who is Cuomo's former assistant counsel.

Among those who were critical of JCOPE on Monday were government-reform advocacy group Common Cause/NY; Democratic attorney general hopeful Zephyr Teachout; Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb; and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who is running against Cuomo.

Teachout held a news conference outside the state Capitol calling on Agata and JCOPE's board chairman Michael Rosen to resign, saying they have shown a lack of independence in running the watchdog agency.

"JCOPE is supposed to be the ethics and sexual misconduct watchdog here in Albany, and it has been a total failure," she said.

As for its findings on Hoyt, she said: "The real problem here is JCOPE can’t be trusted. So I’m not going to comment on any particular case, but when you can’t trust the watchdog body, that really hurts the public."

JCOPE, meanwhile, is prohibited by law from commenting on the case because Hoyt was cleared.

In his letter, Agata said Hoyt did not violate the Public Officers Law because he had no authority over hiring at the DMV and Cater never worked at his agency or reported to him.

In a statement, JCOPE spokeswoman Walt McClure did not comment directly on Hoyt's case. But he noted any letter outlining findings must be approved by the full JCOPE board.

"Such actions require a majority vote – 8 votes – which means that Commissioners from both political parties and who are appointed by both Executive and Legislative branch leaders must vote in favor for that to occur," McClure said.

Affair with intern, too

It was not Hoyt's first sexual-harassment investigation.

In 2003, Hoyt was prohibited from participating in the Assembly’s internship program after the chamber’s ethics committee found he had an “inappropriate personal relationship” with a 23-year-old intern.

In a statement Sunday, Hoyt's attorney, Mark Glaser, said he was "pleased" JCOPE found no evidence Hoyt "abused his public position or used his official position to extort any sexual favors" and that the "weight of the evidence supports that any relationship Mr. Hoyt had with the complainant was consensual."

An attorney for Cater said Monday that JCOPE is "far from an independent board."

Cater has sued the state and Cuomo in federal court over Hoyt's conduct, claiming Hoyt forcibly kissed her and harassed her after helping her get the state job.

She claims the state ignored her complaints, allowing the alleged harassment to continue.

"As Ms. Cater’s attorney, I am confident that the Federal Court in Southern District of New York will serve as a neutral forum for Ms. Cater to find justice," Paul Liggieri, Cater's attorney, said in a statement. "Ms. Cater maintains the veracity of her claims as alleged in her federal complaint and we look forward to proceeding with the case in court."

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause/NY, said JCOPE was "not set up to investigate sexual harassment nor is it qualified to do so."

"The nearly all male body can not credibly investigate or draw conclusions about what did and did not happen in the Hoyt case," Lerner said.

"Nor is the victim's lack of cooperation an indication of guilt — more likely a lack of confidence in the process."

Lerner continued: "Unfortunately this leaves the public without a reliable resolution to this persistent problem."

Molinaro, who is the GOP designee for governor, said JCOPE's decision should be viewed with "deep skepticism."

"Make no mistake about it: JCOPE is a direct political appendage of Andrew Cuomo and this decision reeks of another whitewash," he said in a statement.

