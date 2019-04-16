ALBANY, N.Y. — The Cuomo administration says sales of New York-produced food and beverage products at specially designated events and locations promoting local goods hit a record high last year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Taste NY sales grew to $17.8 million in 2018, an increase of $1.7 million over the previous year. The Democrat says the six-year-old program continues to boost the state's agriculture and tourism industries.

The increased business was helped by the opening of six new Taste NY markets at welcome centers across the state where visitors can purchase local products such as maple syrup, fruit and vegetables.

The new centers opened last year in the North Country, Adirondacks, Finger Lakes, western New York, Hudson Valley and the Albany area.

Taste NY vendors are also at five newly renovated train stations and airports across New York.