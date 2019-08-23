LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NYS Senator Rob Ortt (R- North Tonawanda) has submitted a bill which would require the state Department of Motor Vehicles to waive the $25 fee for new plates, under a replacement program announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week.

Starting in April, motorists will have to spend $25 for new license plates if their current ones are 10 years or older, regardless of the condition of the plates.

Cuomo’s announcement sparked sharp criticism from the public and some lawmakers who have referred to the move as a “money grab”.

With an estimated three million license plates in the state that are more than 10 years old, the state stands to gain $75 million in additional revenue through the program.

Ortt, who has also announced his run for Congress in New York’s 27th Congressional District , has joined a chorus of critics opposing Cuomo’s plate replacement program.

The Governor, who on Monday announced a contest for the public to vote from among five new designs for the state's next license plate, claims they are necessary because older plates may not be not easily read by by E-Z Pass and future cashless tolling systems, even though the New York State Thruway Authority says those systems have experience no problems in reading the plates.

Ortt will hold a news conference outlining his bill at noon in Lockport. Look for more tonight on Channel 2 News First at Five.