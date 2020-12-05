BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors approved Tuesday Empire State Thruway Partners to redevelop the 27 service areas located along the thruway.

The state says the service areas were originally built in the 1950s and have not had any significant redevelopment since the 1990s.

“The Thruway is a vital connector for interstate commerce and its service areas provide motorists with essential travel amenities that allow them to reach their destinations safely,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “The upgrades planned with this redevelopment project include innovative, modern initiatives to improve the customer experience for the tens of thousands of travelers who use the service areas every day.”

Empire State Thruway Partners submitted a $450 million plan to rebuild 23 of the 27 service area restaurant buildings and provide significant renovations and upgrades to the remaining four. The contract with Empire State Thruway includes two phases of construction.



The first phase will begin in 2021. Construction will begin with 16 services areas.

The second phase will begin in 2023 to renovate 11 service areas.

Here are some of the changes:

Exterior seating with access to Taste NY farm markets, picnic areas, play areas, and pet walking areas with comfort stations

Business centers available at designated service areas

Technology-forward building maintenance systems to monitor facilities, alert maintenance to issues and schedule predictive maintenance

Enhanced services such as call ahead ordering, kiosks and drive-thru service at most locations

Additional services proposed at select locations:

Proposed Virtual Welcome and Tourism Centers, Virtual Thruway assistant, and Travel Counselors

Food trucks and other seasonal offerings

Enclosed climate controlled pet areas

Private area for nursing mothers

Environmental Initiatives

Some of the renovated service areas will include ammenities for commercial drivers:

Increase truck parking at service areas system-wide by 150 parking spaces

Amenities such as shower and laundry facilities, fitness center, and healthy snacks

For more information and project updates, go to thruway.ny.gov/cashless.

RELATED: New York holds cashless tolling customer assistance sessions

RELATED: Audit finds overruns at NYS welcome centers