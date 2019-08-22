BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's Red Flag law will take effect Saturday.

The new law, signed by the Governor in February, will allow firearms to be seized with permission from a State Supreme Court Justice, as well as prevent them from purchasing or possessing guns, even if the person has not been charged with a crime.

The person must be found to be a potential threat to themselves or others.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn commented Thursday about the law.

“This new law is of particular importance to law enforcement and school officials because far too often family members, educators and police observe alarming behavior in an individual or student, but have not been able to take preventative action,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Seventeen states, including New York, have passed some form of 'red flag' legislation. Four more states have their own red flag laws under consideration.

