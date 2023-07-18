NYS provides safety inspections for amusement parks, fairs

The NYSDOL inspects all rides at stationary parks at least once a year, and inspects traveling carnivals and fairs each time rides are set up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's fair season and thousands of people will be enjoying fried dough and amusement park rides.

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) wants to make sure your fair experience is fun, but also safe.

The NYSDOL inspects all rides at stationary parks at least once a year, and inspects traveling carnivals and fairs each time rides are set up.

Each ride is required to have a permit in order to operate.

“Amusement parks, fairs and carnivals are an exciting way to spend time with your family during the summer, but a fun day can quickly turn into a bad experience if the proper safety procedures are not followed,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez in a press release. “Before heading to one of these attractions, parents and children alike should be aware of the rules that are in place to keep everyone safe and know the warning signs of a potentially unsafe ride.”

“Our inspectors work diligently and thoroughly to ensure that every piece of equipment functions properly before anyone boards these rides,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “When you see the NYSDOL inspection tag, you know that the ride has been thoroughly inspected and is safe to enjoy.”

The NYSDOL uses a three-step process when they inspect rides:

As rides are brought into a fair or festival location, each individual part and component of each individual ride is inspected for defects.

The ride is assembled and inspected again to ensure that all components have been assembled and are properly secured.

The operator of the ride is required to run the ride, and it is inspected once more while operating. The person operating the ride is also observed to ensure that he or she is operating the ride correctly.

After a ride has been inspected and passed, a tag is placed on the ride to allow the rider to see if it has passed or failed inspection.

While ride maintenance is important, so is following rules posted on rides to ensure safety.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission more than 24,000 injuries caused by mobile amusement park rides were seen in hospitals in 2022. Officials say those injuries could have been prevented by following the guidelines.

The NYSDOL issues these safety tips for riders:

Respect the rules: Obey listed age, height, weight and health restrictions, and follow all directions posted on signs, given by ride operators or announced through recorded messages. These rules were created for everyone’s safety.

Don’t pressure anybody to ride: Never force anyone, especially children, to get on attractions they don’t want to ride.

Buckle up: Always use all safety equipment provided on rides and never attempt to get free or loosen restraints or other safety devices. Keep hands, arms, legs and feet inside rides at all times.

Keep loose items off rides: Don’t carry loose items like wallets, glasses, cell phones or hats with you on any ride. Taking photos or video on a ride is dangerous.

Stay seated: Remain seated in the ride until it comes to a complete stop, and you are instructed to exit.

Pace yourself: Take frequent breaks if you're riding high g-force rides, such as roller coasters. Repeated high g-force rides can result in the loss of consciousness, which can lead to serious injury.

Stay alert: If you are injured or see any unsafe behavior or conditions on a ride, report it to an employee at the venue immediately.

Beat the Heat:

Take breaks: Summer temperatures get hot, and you can end up walking or standing in the sun more than usual at amusements parks or fairs. Take breaks from back-to-back rides like roller coasters to avoid feeling ill. Sit down and grab a beverage if you start to feel tired.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration, but don’t drink alcohol and get on rides. Getting on rides while impaired puts yourself and others at risk.

Find first aid stations: It’s smart to know where first aid stations are located in case of an emergency.

Child Safety:

Make sure children know the rules: Make sure children can understand and follow safe behavior for the day, especially when on rides. If you don't think your child will be able to follow the rules for a ride, do not let them get on. Never sneak children onto rides if they are below the posted height, weight or age limits.

Watch before you ride: Watch any rides with your child so you both know what to expect before getting on. You can also read any instruction signs aloud with your child and point out the ride operator, exit and entrance locations.

Make sure children are seated safely: Make sure children know they must use all safety equipment on rides. Don’t assume a ride is safe for children if you hold on to them. If you hold on to your child, you can’t look after yourself, and you may both be at risk of injury.

Have a plan in case your child gets lost: Teach children what to do if they get separated from you. Point out uniformed park employees who can help them and designate a conspicuous spot as a meeting place if your child gets lost.

To review amusement park ride inspections, click here: Ride Safe NY