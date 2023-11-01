Hochul: $7 billion in budget aims to make child care more affordable

The plan is to fast-track the enrollment process, so families eligible for Medicaid or the SNAP program will automatically be signed up for assistance.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York included $7 billion in last year's budget that will be used over the next four years to help make child care more affordable.

Speaking Wednesday in the Bronx, Hochul said despite that money, less than 10 percent of families who are eligible for assistance actually enroll. Now New York says it plans to streamline the process to make it easier for families to sign up. That includes changing income eligibility requirements.

"So now we're going to raise it for the first time ever to the highest level eligible under federal law, 85% of new york median income, which is approximately $93,000 a year," Hochul said.

"And that alone will make over 113,000 more families eligible."

Hochul says the state is also planning to fast-track the enrollment process, so families who are eligible for Medicaid or the SNAP program will automatically be signed up for childcare assistance.