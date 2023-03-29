NYS has the highest tax burden, according to study

The study was conducted by Wallet Hub. They looked at three, different tax types of state tax burdens.

NEW YORK — It should be no surprise to those living in New York, but a new study found New York state has the highest tax burden compared to other states in the country.

The study was conducted by Wallet Hub. They looked at three, different tax types of state tax burdens:

property taxes

individual income taxes

sales and excise taxes

And New York State tops the list followed by Hawaii, Maine, Vermont, and Connecticut.

Some experts say a lower tax burden will help drive a state's economy.

"The less state tax burden will drive the state economy. Corporations seek state tax incentives when developing long-term strategies for where to locate new facilities such as plants and offices. Reduced corporation and real estate tax burdens along with a favorable personal income tax for their employees are the two keys," said Joseph Krupka, CPA/PFS CGMA – Assistant Teaching Professor, Accounting; Program Coordinator of the FSUPC Accounting and Financial Planning Programs – Florida State University, Panama City.