NEW YORK — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says an audit found the state Department of Health (DOH) made nearly one billion dollars in payments to providers who were not enrolled in the state's health care program.

The audit found $965 million in payments were made to providers and facilities for services ordered, prescribed, referred and attended by practitioners who were not enrolled in the Medicaid program. Some of the providers were barred previously due to misconduct.

“Medicaid is a critically important program, but its payment system is rife with errors,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “My auditors found the system was allowing payments on claims involving providers who were not certified to treat Medicaid patients. This not only costs taxpayers, but also allows providers who should be excluded, and may be unqualified, to treat patients. DOH must improve its efforts to fix the shortcomings with its billing system.”

The New York State Medicaid program provides healthcare services to low-income New York residents, or those with special health needs. The state's Medicaid program has more than seven million recipients and claim costs totaled $68.1 billion during the fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2021.

State auditors found that the DOH's Medicaid claims processing system, eMedNY, allowed improper payments for services, as well as to providers no longer enrolled in Medicaid.

The audit also found providers who had been excluded from participating in Medicaid due to improper behavior or wrongdoing, received improper payments of $5.8 million.

The audit covered the time period from January 2015 to December 2019. While the state had made changes to the eMedNY program in February 2018 that cut down on improper payments, auditors discovered $45.6 million in claim payments for services by ineligible providers from March 2018- December 2019. .

DiNapoli issued these recommendations to the DOH:

• Review the $965 million in payments for Medicaid claims involving inactive providers and determine an appropriate course of action;

• Enhance controls to prevent improper Medicaid payments for claims that do not report an active provider; and

• Update guidelines to clarify billing requirements.

Department of Health officials generally agreed with most of the audit recommendations and say actions will be taken to address the problems. .

In addition, the comptroller's office completed two other audits that found an additional $17 million in overpayments.