NYS Attorney General secures $76 million in relief for NYers for fees charged for sports programming that did not air during COVID-19 pandemic

The relief funds have already been delivered to consumers in the form of refunds, rebates, and credits.

NEW YORK — If you subscribed for live sports programming as part of your cable or satellite television package, you may soon see refund.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that nearly four million across the state have receive about $76 million in rebates after being charged for live sports programming, even through many games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

After discussions with the Attorney General's office, seven cable and satellite providers, Altice USA, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RCN Corporation, and Verizon Communications, agreed to rebates from regional sports networks.

“After a year where so many have suffered the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19, my office is proud to announce approximately $76 million that has been delivered directly to New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James. “No one should be forced to pay for something they aren’t receiving, especially during a pandemic that has impacted the finances of millions across our state. I’m glad that these seven cable and satellite companies are doing the right thing by delivering substantial relief to consumers. New Yorkers can trust that I will always fight to protect their wallets.”

The $76 million has already been delivered to NY consumers in the form of refunds, rebates and/or credits.