NYS Attorney General Letitia James reminds landlords they can't raise rents if they accept pandemic relief funds

NEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reminding landlords that they cannot raise rents if they are accepting, or planning to accept, funding from the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The rent relief program provides support to low and moderate income tenants in New York state that could not pay rent due to the pandemic. It pays up to 12 months of back rent that accrued after March 13, 2020. The program also pays up to 12 months of electric or gas utilities that are in arrears that accrued on or after March 13, 2020.

“The rules are clear: Landlords who accept ERAP payments cannot raise rents for 12 months,” James said in a released statement. “This program was created to support struggling tenants and keep New Yorkers in their homes during the pandemic. Landlords who accepted payments from the state yet are still raising rents are double dipping and breaking the law. I urge any tenant who accepted ERAP payments and received a new lease with rent increases from their landlord to contact my office.”

Landlords who accept ERAP payments must agree to:

Not to increase the monthly rental amount for one year from receipt of the ERAP payment;

To waive any late fees due on any rental arrears covered by the ERAP payment; and

Not to evict ERAP recipients when their lease expires. This does not apply if the apartment is in a building of four or fewer units and the property owner or owner’s immediate family members intend to immediately occupy the unit for use as a primary residence.

The attorney general's office says they've received complaints that some landlords have sent renewal leases with rent increases during the 12-month grace period.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance program has been an effective tool in ensuring tenants can remain housed during a global health crisis,” said Meghan Zickl, legal tenant advocate, PUSH Buffalo. “Continuing to fund ERAP is a decision we are relieved the New York state legislature made a priority in the most recent state budget. However, we remain concerned about landlords who will take advantage of this mutually beneficial program and seek to undermine the tenant protections in it by raising the rent during the first year, apply excessive late fees, or even trying to move their tenants out, all while accepting ERAP. We have seen this happen in the prior round of ERAP funding, and we must remain aware of those patterns and address them if our goal is to stabilize our communities.”

The Attorney General offers tips to tenants who have received, or are receiving funding from ERAP.