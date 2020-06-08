NYS Attorney General files lawsuit to dissolve NRA

The attorney general also looks to recoup millions in lost assets and stop the four individuals from serving on the board for any non-profit charitable organizations

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General, Letitia James, announced Thursday that a lawsuit has been filed to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA).



James charges the NRA with illegal conduct stating that: ‘their diversion of millions of dollars away from the charitable mission of the organization for personal use by senior leadership, awarding contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family, and appearing to dole out lucrative no-show contracts to former employees in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty.’

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” Attorney General James said. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

In the suit, Attorney General James laid out dozens of examples where four individuals failed to fulfill their duty to the NRA and used millions from the association’s reserve for personal use including: trips for them and their families, private jets, expensive meals and other private travel.

The attorney general also looks to recoup millions in lost assets and stop the four individuals from serving on the board for any non-profit charitable organizations in the state ever.