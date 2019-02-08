BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York got a federal grant to help expand childcare facilities here in our region.

Moving forward, the state will ask companies looking for tax breaks to provide plans for childcare.

"I expect when companies come before the state of New York looking for government assistance, taxpayer dollars to help their business grow, thrieve or begin, that they also have an element that deals with child care," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

That could mean insuring there is child care space at the workplace, they establish a cooperative relationship with other nearby business for child care, or provide the opportunity to work at home.