NEW YORK (AP) - Deaf drivers in New York City are getting a new tool meant to improve communication with police officers in the event they're pulled over.



The New York City Police Department said Wednesday that it's sending cards with symbols for common traffic violations like speeding and cell-phone use to 11,590 deaf or hard of hearing drivers.



Police officers are also getting the cards. They're being trained to point to the symbols to tell deaf motorists why they're being pulled over.



The cards give officers pointers for improving interactions and have a space for deaf motorists to indicate how they prefer to communicate.



The NYPD has pledged to improve its treatment of deaf people under a 2009 consent decree and has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to deaf people who say they've been mistreated.

