NY State Police struggles to diversify

A half-dozen minority troopers told The Associated Press that discrimination has flourished within the agency.
Credit: Associated press
FILE - This Oct. 21, 2008, file photo, shows a silhouette of some of the 92 graduating New York State Police officers as they line up before a ceremony at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, N.Y. The New York State Police agency remains overwhelmingly white, an imbalance some troopers say is rooted in a legacy of racism. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

NEW YORK — The New York State Police agency remains overwhelmingly white, an imbalance some troopers say is rooted in a legacy of racism. 

Of the agency’s more than 4,700 troopers, only 4% are Black and 6% are Hispanic. Those are paltry proportions compared to the 16% and 19% of the state’s population those groups respectively constitute.

 A half-dozen minority troopers told The Associated Press that discrimination has flourished within the agency. Some spoke of being subjected to racist slurs or imagery. 

The acting superintendent of the State Police told the AP he is committed to recruiting more Black and Hispanic troopers.

