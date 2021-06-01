NY State Police struggles to diversify

A half-dozen minority troopers told The Associated Press that discrimination has flourished within the agency.

NEW YORK — The New York State Police agency remains overwhelmingly white, an imbalance some troopers say is rooted in a legacy of racism.

Of the agency’s more than 4,700 troopers, only 4% are Black and 6% are Hispanic. Those are paltry proportions compared to the 16% and 19% of the state’s population those groups respectively constitute.

A half-dozen minority troopers told The Associated Press that discrimination has flourished within the agency. Some spoke of being subjected to racist slurs or imagery.