NY raises age to arrest juveniles, eases parole penalties

The state Senate and Assembly passed the Less is More Act, which would largely eliminate the practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers would avoid jail time for nonviolent parole violations, and children under age 12 could no longer be arrested as juveniles under bills that passed the state Legislature Thursday.

