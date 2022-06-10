NY governor discusses upcoming SCOTUS decisions

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed two pending major Supreme Court Decisions. and how the NYS is prepared to respond.

The first involves concealed carry of weapons, and how the second amendment protects someone's rights to carry a gun outside the home.

The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and two New York residents sued after the two men were turned down for concealed carry permits, saying that violated their constitutional rights.

Currently, New York state bans openly carrying a gun, but allows concealed carry permits if someone can demonstrate a requirement that goes beyond a simple desire for personal protection.

"But the second that decision comes down, because we've already done the groundwork, we'll be able to have an analysis down fairly quickly. I've said within a day or so, we should have an idea of how we're going to respond. Is there executive action that can be taken? Is there a legislative solution?" Governor Hochul said.