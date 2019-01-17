ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants the New York authority operating state-owned winter sports venues and ski resorts in the Adirondacks to get tens of millions in additional funding.

The Democrat's state budget plan unveiled this week in Albany includes more than $82 million for the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

ORDA operates Lake Placid's ski jumping complex and the Whiteface Mountain ski resort in nearby Wilmington. The authority also runs the Olympic Sports Complex and Cross Country and Biathlon Center at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

The governor's $175 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year includes funding for ORDA to build a new biathlon stadium, two alpine coasters, more cross-country ski trails and a welcome center.

Cuomo says the investment will continue to make the North Country a popular winter tourism destination.