NY Attorney General's office to crack down on online sellers shipping ammunition to the state

Attorney General Letitia James announced she has sent a cease and desist order to sellers violating the SAFE Act.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office would be cracking down on online ammunition sellers that are shipping ammunition to residents of New York. These sellers are not keeping records of these sales, according to her office.

A total of 39 ammunition sellers have been found to have been shipping ammunition directly to residents in violation of the SAFE Act, which prohibits the direct sale of ammunition to residents in the state. Two of the sellers are located in New York.

James sent a cease and desist order to the sellers and demanded they stop shipping ammunition directly to New York. The direct sale is illegal because sellers go around the requirements meant to protect New Yorkers, according to the Attorney General's office.

The letter warned sellers they could face penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation. The letter also instructed them to collect and preserve the proper records.

“Shipping bullets to New Yorkers’ doorsteps is illegal and ammunition sellers that ignore the law will face the full force of my office,” James . “Online sales of ammunition are dangerous and could end up in the wrong hands. We are taking action to protect communities and enforce our responsible gun laws. Ammunition sellers must stop illegally bringing ammo into New York. My office will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”

The SAFE Act dictates that the sale of ammunition be conducted in person with a licensed firearms dealer or registered seller of ammunition.