TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) - A volunteer firefighter in upstate New York has been charged with arson.

Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matthew Watts tells The Post-Star that he is "embarrassed" to confirm that a firefighter is the suspect in a barn fire early Monday.

Eight fire companies were at the scene, including one from Addison, Vermont.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.