NYS Comptroller issues report on Empire State Development on handling projects like Buffalo Billion

The comptroller's office says Empire State Development needs to do a better job at monitoring high-tech sector projects, including ones in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller's office has issued their report of an audit on the Empire State Development (ESD) and whether or not projects the agency oversees are achieving its goals

The ESD coordinates New York State's economic development programs, including programs in Western New York.

Among the findings in the audit:

ESD has provided millions of dollars to private companies in high-tech sectors with the goal of creating jobs and increasing private investment. While ESD is effective for monitoring specific programs, like those under the NYSTAR, it has not adequately monitored other high-tech projects such as the SUNY Poly or the Buffalo Billion portfolio.

Initial project assessments lacked sufficient detail, such as reviews of financial viability of beneficiary companies and cost-benefit analyses to assess the overall benefits of a project.

There is a lack of consistent and rigorous performance and evaluation standards for measuring whether programs and projects attain their goals.

Public progress reports provide limited and conflicting information on high-tech projects' programs, making it difficult to determine their current status.

The audit goes on to state that despite spending millions of dollars on these high-tech projects, they have yet to create the expected number of jobs, and it's unclear whether these goals will be met

One example cited is in the audit is the ESD's 2017 report on the Buffalo Information Technologies Innovation and Commercialization Hub (Buffalo IT Hub). It stated the project would create 1,806 jobs.

In the 2018 report on the Buffalo IT Hub, it indicated it had over 200 employees and expects to create 500 technology jobs in 2021. The auditors say the project was barely mentioned in the WNY REDC Progress report and offered no actual updates.

The report also states these high-tech projects are supposed to create thousands of jobs. However, it takes several years to design, construct and equip these types of facilities. Once production starts, it takes several years to reach full production output.

Another example provided in the report is the Riverbend Project in South Buffalo. The project was supposed to have reached employment within five years after the building was constructed. Instead, there has been a decline in jobs in the high-tech sector in the Western New York region.

The state comptroller's office recommends the ESD conduct comprehensive assessments of risks, costs and economic benefit of projects before funding decisions are made, and that they develop standard performance metrics and evaluate projects to determine their actual economic benefit.



The audit also recommends the ESD standardize public reporting to eliminate discrepancies and provide the public with accurate information on costs, status and benefits of the program.