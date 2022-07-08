New York sets state’s record for mobile sports wagering tax earnings

New York has earned over $302 million in mobile sports wagering, surpassing any other state in the United States in about six months.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that New York’s mobile sports wagering program accumulated $302.2 million in tax income from mobile sports wagering since January 8. It exceeded the state’s original projection of $249 million on tax revenue.

The aid received will go toward education aid, youth sports and gaming programs.

“In just six months, New York has become a leader among states in implementing successful gaming policies with millions going to important programs that will improve the lives of all New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement.

“The recent launch of New York’s final sports wagering will provide key revenue for education, youth sports programs and problem gambling support.”

New York earned the highest in mobile sports wagering than any other state in the nation, with Pennsylvania behind with $265.6 million and New Jersey $237.1 million, according to the governor’s office.

“New York has established itself as the leader in sports wagering,” New York State gaming commission executive Director Robert Williams said. “The numbers and timelines clearly indicate that New York’s model successfully harnessed the excitement of sports wagering and continues to maximize its potential.”