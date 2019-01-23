BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bill that's been stalled for a while in Albany is moving today.

The Senate just passed the DREAM Act, which would let people who were brought to the country illegally as children apply for state college tuition aid.

That aid includes the Excelsior Scholarship, which covers the entire tuition for students whose families are under a certain income threshold.

It's passed the state assembly for years, but it never made it anywhere in the Senate until the Democrats took control earlier this month.

The governor included $27 million in his budget proposal to pay for it.