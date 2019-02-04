BUFFALO, N.Y. — Would you be surprised that New Yorkers have the highest tax burden in the country?

WalletHub released its 2019 Tax Burden by State report and they rank New York State number one.

They compared all 50 states on the three components of state tax burden: property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes.

Here is how New York State ranked:

Tax Burden in New York (1=Highest, 25=Avg.):

• 1st – Overall Tax Burden (12.97%)

• 6th – Property Tax Burden (4.57%)

• 1st – Individual Income Tax Burden (4.81%)

• 21st – Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden (3.59%)

Hawaii, Maine, Vermont and Minnesota rounded out the top 5. Which states have the least tax burden? New Hampshire, Florida, Tennessee, Delaware and Alaska.

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-lowest-tax-burden/20494/