ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York State Department of Labor will receive $8 million in federal grant money to train dislocated workers.

The U.S. Labor Department said Monday that New York is among 21 states and tribal and non-profit agencies in line to receive a total of $110 million in Trade and Economic Transition Dislocated Worker Grants.

The grants are meant to help re-train people who are in need of new skills because of changing workforce needs.

