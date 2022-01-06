State Gaming Commission approves 4 providers for mobile sports wagering

The commission says the four licensed mobile sports wagering operators approved are: Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Gaming Commission has approved four platform providers and operators for mobile sports betting.

The announcement was made Thursday.

The Gaming Commission says the four licensed mobile sports wagering operators that have been approved are: Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive

Officials say the providers have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements to accept and process wagers and have been approved to launch no earlier than Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9 a.m.

After that date, the state-approved providers will determine when they will start accepting wagers based on its capabilities and readiness.

There are still five other licensed mobile sports wagering operators that are working towards meeting the state's requirements to launch. Those will be approved on a rolling basis, once the requirements are met.