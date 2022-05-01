New rules from NY regulators on marketing cannabis in the state

The Office of Cannabis Management approved regulations Wednesday on packaging and labeling products that look like candy or snacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The panel in charge of making New York's marijuana rules is cracking down on products designed to look like candy or other snacks, or to appeal to children.

The Office of Cannabis Management approved regulations Wednesday on packaging and labeling - for instance, no cartoons, no neon colors in advertising, and no names that are any variation of "candy." The cannabis packaging must be child-resistant, tamper-evident, and non-toxic.

“Protecting public health, reducing harm and promoting sustainable industry practices are key components of legalizing cannabis for adult-use and I look forward to considering these regulations as we develop the industry,” said Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright. “We are committed to building a New York cannabis industry that sets high standards for protecting children and keeping products sale and sustainable.”

They also set up rules for the labs that will test the plants and approved several new farms to grow them, including two more in Western New York.