Rochester Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred at different locations Wednesday morning.

Police have confirmed that one person was killed on Post Avenue near Arnett Blvd and another transported to a local hospital. A 911 call was received around 9:40 a.m.

Police received a call for another shooting near School 25 on Frances Avenue at 10:25 a.m., near the intersection of Bay and Goodman.

Rochester police Capt. Tony McMullen talks about the second shooting in the Goodman St. area.Tina MacIntyre-Yee, @tyee23

Officials said a male victim was shot there and then ran onto the school's playground.

Rochester police at School 25 investigating a shooting on the playground. Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Investigators are working to determine whether the shootings are related because of a vehicle description offered by witnesses at both scenes.

Social media reports indicate that police are searching for a 2010 rental truck with Arizona license plates.

School 25 at Bay and Goodman is in a lockout because of the heavy police activity in that area, according to a district official.

School 16 on Post Avenue is also locked down.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

