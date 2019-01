MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated, with a blood-alcohol content level of 0.24, or three times the legal limit.

William Traynor of Oneonta, N.Y., was stopped at 4:45 p.m. on I-95 for vehicle and traffic violations. He was taken into custody and taken to New Rochelle, where he was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

He will appear in court on January 28 in the town of Mamaroneck.