Lawmakers, Erie County SPCA urge Hochul to sign a bill banning wildlife hunting contest

Lawmakers at Wednesday's news conference say they're hopeful the bill will be signed into law by the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A bill to ban wildlife killing contests in New York State passed the Senate and Assembly this summer but has still not been signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Nine states have already banned the contests, and on Wednesday, lawmakers and the SPCA Serving Erie County spoke out to urge the governor to sign it into law right away.

The bill would not have any impact on hunting or fishing seasons.

Lawmakers at Wednesday's news conference say they're hopeful the bill will be signed into law by the end of the year.