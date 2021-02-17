Lawmakers pitch tax hikes on high earners in New York

It’s the latest proposal to raise taxes on high-earners, and is the only legislation so far this year to propose raising taxes on people making below $1 million.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Several New York lawmakers are proposing a tax hike on individuals making at least $300,000 in New York in hopes of bringing in an estimated $15 billion in annual revenue.

It’s the latest proposal to raise taxes on high-earners, and is the only legislation so far this year to propose raising taxes on people making below $1 million.

Supporters say the bill will provide needed annual revenue for a state hit hard by the pandemic and minimize New York’s need to depend on more federal COVID-19 relief.