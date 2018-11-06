MANHATTAN, NY-- Jury election started down in New York City this morning in the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging case.

Louis P. Ciminelli was one of the people charged with wire fraud in connection with an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving the Buffalo Billion.

Charges against another Ciminelli executive, Michael Laipple, were dismissed last week. A third executive, Kevin Schuler. already pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Opening arguments are scheduled a week from Monday.



