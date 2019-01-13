SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Indiana man involved in a road rage incident was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing on Saturday.

New York State Police say that Chad A. Rickard of Fort Wayne, Ind., pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the driver of another vehicle. He was observed by Thruway Troopers and was stopped at Exit 38, where he was taken into custody and charged with possessing a .45 caliber handgun and menacing.

Rickard was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center for arraignment.