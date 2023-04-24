Home cooling assistance offered by NYS

Air conditioning units will be available for those that are susceptible to extreme heat and humidity.

ALBANY, N.Y. — While the temperatures are cool right now, the summer heat is just around the corner.

To help those in need of cooling assistance this summer, New York State announced $15 million in funding to meet those needs.

Air conditioning units will be available for those that are susceptible to extreme heat and humidity. More than 54,000 households have been assisted in the past five years.

"The cooling assistance program is a vital lifeline for countless New York families who often face prohibitively expensive cooling costs when temperatures inevitably rise," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a released statement. "As temperatures rise across the state, we are committed to ensuring that low-income and disadvantaged households have the means to stay safe, comfortable, and cool in their own homes."

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, "Extremely hot and humid weather can put some of our most vulnerable fellow New Yorkers, including those with medical conditions, older adults, and young children, in grave danger. Anyone who may be eligible is encouraged to apply for this potentially lifesaving assistance as soon as possible."

The funding comes through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help low-come New Yorkers in need that don't have air conditioning.

Applications for Cooling Assistance will be accepted starting May 1. You must meet the income guidelines in order to qualify.

applicants must meet HEAP eligibility criteria and income thresholds, which vary by household size

At least one member of the household that suffers from a medical condition worsened by extreme heat, or is under age 6, or over age 60.

To apply, contact your local social services department by phone or in person. You can find the list of locations here: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/contacts/