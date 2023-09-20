Governor Hochul signs legislation to protect voters' rights

This new legislative package will build on the state's efforts to improve and protect access to voting for all New Yorkers.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislation Thursday to strengthen and protect voting rights in New York State.

“By safeguarding the integrity of our electoral process and ensuring equal access to the ballot box, we empower every New Yorker to have their voice heard,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State remains committed to strengthening our democratic process, championing the right to vote for every citizen and cementing our place as a national leader on voting rights.”

League of Women Voters of New York State Executive Director Laura Ladd Bierman said, "The League is pleased that the Governor is signing this package of election-related bills that will facilitate easier access to voting for all New Yorkers. Allowing all voters to have their votes count is critical to strengthening our democracy. We applaud the Legislature in passing these bills and now the Governor in signing these into law."

Here's what in the new package:

Strengthening Early Voting Practices

Legislation (S. 6195/A.1177) allows absentee ballots to be counted if they have been taped and show no signs of tampering.

Legislation (S. 5984-A/A. 6132-A) creates a “Golden Day” on the first day of the early voting period when New Yorkers can register to vote and cast their ballots at their polling place all on the same day.

Legislation (S. 6519-A/A. 1565-A) establishes a deadline for changing location of a polling place for an early voting period.

Legislation (S. 7394-A/A. 7632-A) establishes a system for early voting by mail.

Enhancing Electoral Education

Legislation (S. 5965-A/A. 4009-A) requires local jails to provide voter registration information to individuals of voting age being released from a local correctional facility.

Legislation (S. 1733-A/A.5180-A) requires local boards of education, BOCES, charter schools and non-public schools to adopt policies to promote student voter registration and pre-registration.

"A strong democracy requires robust participation by everyone. This bill will help ensure young people are ready to vote as soon as they are eligible. I thank my colleague Senator Shelley Mayer for carrying this bill in the Senate and thank Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation," said Assemblymember Monica Wallace said.

Legislation (S. 7550/A. 7690) schedules the Presidential Primary Election for April 2, 2024

Protecting New Yorkers’ Vote

Legislation (S. 350/A. 5874) prohibits “forum shopping” in constitutional challenges for election cases.

Legislation (S. 438/A. 928) prohibits “faithless electors” from impacting the outcome of a presidential election.

“When so-called ‘faithless electors’ put their weight behind a different candidate than the one voters have chosen, it undermines our most essential democratic process. I applaud the Governor for signing this and numerous other important measures today, protecting the free and fair elections New Yorkers deserve," said State Senator James Skoufis.

You can read the full legislative package here: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-signs-legislative-package-strengthen-democracy-and-protect-voting-rights