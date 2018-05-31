Joseph Spector, Gannett Albany Bureau Chief

ALBANY -- A major Boston-based beer company will pay a $975,000 fine to the New York state Liquor Authority to settle charges it was selling unregistered beer and malt beverages in New York.

American Craft Brewery LLC., a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company, offered to pay the fine after the state Liquor Authority found the company had sold at least 1.4 million cases of unregistered products in New York last year.

The unregistered booze included popular brands such as Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Sam Adams, the liquor authority announced Thursday.

The fine is the largest ever against a brewer in New York.

“Whether you are a small farm brewer in Clinton County, or a major international public company, you have to comply with the rules and the laws of New York," the authority's chairman Vincent Bradley said in a statement.

All beer and malt beverages sold in New York have to get a brand label approval from the state -- which is aimed at preventing bootleg products and ensuring the drinks are safe for consumption.

But in February 2016, the state Liquor Authority started to notice problems with American Craft Brewery, finding it had only registered one product, Twisted Tea Summer Blueberry.

The matter was brought to the company, but the state said the issue was not resolved.

Investigators found 1.4 million cases of unregistered malt beverages in 2017 had a value of more than $24 million.

There was no immediate comment from American Craft Brewery.

"Brand label registration is a critical component of our mission to ensure that the public health, safety, and welfare is protected within the marketplace of alcoholic beverages that are distributed for sale within the state of New York," said Christopher Riano, the authority's counsel.

"The law is the law, and American Craft Brewery has acknowledged that they were operating outside of it."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved