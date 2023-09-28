Hochul announces partnership with US Dept. of Energy & NYS Energy Research and Development Authority

A partnership between the United State Department of Energy and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Energy and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority are partnering up to advance the clean energy financing that will be put into future resource plans.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $100 million will be made available for zero-emission school buses in the first round of funding available on a statewide basis.

The Department of Energy plans to source renewable energy of 70 percent by 2023

Clean energy projects that are being planned under the partnership will strengthen the department and help finance through loans and other alternative options.

"To ensure New York achieves a zero-emissions grid, the financing process for clean energy projects must be streamlined,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.

The nation-leading climate plan for NYS will also be taking action to create higher regulations.