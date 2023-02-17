Governor Hochul awards grants to strengthen emergency communications in 14 counties across NYS

Allegany County will receive $6 million, while Olreans County will receive $2,990,000.

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than $62 million dollars in state funding will help to strengthen emergency communications systems across New York State.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday funding has been awarded to 14 counties through the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant targeted program. The money will be used to strengthen emergency communications and interoperability infrastructure used by first responders.

"When disaster strikes, New York must be ready. This grant funding is critical to modernizing our emergency communication systems to ensure that our brave first responders have the resources and data they need to keep the community and themselves safe during an emergency," said Governor Hochul. "Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority and this program is key to improving public safety throughout Upstate New York."



The program is overseen by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and aims to provide funding to increase public safety by improving and modernizing infrastructure, addressing communication deficiencies, implementing national interoperability channels and boosting regional connectivity between counties and systems.

Interoperability allows first responders to share information and data in real time during an emergency.

"Funding public safety partners is core to our agency's mission. These grants will help counties in upstate regions make upgrades to their emergency communications systems," said New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray. "New York's first responders need the highest-quality tools and resources to ensure communications are effective throughout an emergency response."