BUFFALO, NY-- A comment made by Governor Andrew Cuomo that has many people talking.

After a speech out near Lake George Tuesday, the governor implied that one of the main reasons for a declining population upstate... is the weather.

In the address, the Governor Cuomo talked about the state's $44 billion worth of spending in upstate New York.

Cuomo said he was very proud of that.

After the event, the governor took questions from reporters. Among them, some questions about the state's shrinking population, particularly in upstate, where population loss is concentrated.

Cuomo admitted population loss is a fact, but he added he thinks our weather is a factor in the migrations of New Yorkers elsewhere.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro, who was in WNY campaigning, says it's the state's high taxes that makes people leave. He also added he thinks the weather is fine.

