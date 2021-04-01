x
Governor Cuomo signs new law prohibiting driver's license suspension for failure to pay traffic fine

State Senator Tim Kennedy co-sponsored the bill that was signed by the the governor on New Year's Eve.
ALBANY, N.Y. — Drivers in New York State will no longer have to worry about their license being suspended for being unable to pay a traffic fine or fee.

On New Year's Eve, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law the 'Driven by Justice' bill sponsored by WNY State Senator Tim Kennedy (D-63) and Assembly member Pamela Hunter(D-128) from Syracuse.

The new law requires income based payment plans to be available for fines, fees and mandatory surcharges incurred as a result of a violation of the vehicle and traffic law.