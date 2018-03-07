ALBANY — New York has tightened its laws on ticket scalping to crack down on "speculative selling," when brokers sell second-hand tickets to major events before actually obtaining the tickets.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill this week requiring online ticket marketplaces to post a clear warning if a seller does not own tickets to a particular event at the time of the sale.

Speculative sales are often sold ahead of major events like the Super Bowl and high-profile concerts, though some second-hand marketplaces -- including StubHub -- already ban the practice.

SeatGeek, another ticket marketplace, only allows professional ticket sellers to list speculative tickets.

Cuomo signed the bill without comment Sunday.

“This law provides consumers with the confidence and peace of mind that when they are purchasing tickets to see a Broadway show, a ballgame, or a musical performance, they will not be scammed," said Sen. Terrence Murphy, a Yorktown Republican who sponsored the measure in the Senate.

Monthly passes, too

The bill also included a measure that could clear the way for the New York Yankees and New York Mets to offer "membership passes" similar to baseball clubs in other states, which allow fans to pay a monthly fee to attend games with tickets assigned the day of when available.

The monthly pass measure relaxes state law requiring the option of a paper ticket for event goers. It took effect Sunday, when Cuomo signed the bill.

The speculative sales measure takes effect in 180 days.

StubHub, the largest second-hand ticket marketplace online, praised the bill when it was passed in June.

Along with the new measures, the bill Cuomo signed extended a number of ticket-selling rules that were set to expire last Saturday night.

"We are proud to have worked closely with the New York Legislature on a legislative package that extends this important statute for another three years and takes comprehensive steps to protect New York fans and ensure they benefit from having choice in a free and open ticket market," a StubHub spokesman said in a statement.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved