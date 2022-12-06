Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation to reduce unwanted telemarketing calls

On Tuesday, Hochul signed legislation that would allow for people to be added to a company's do-not-call list.

NEW YORK — On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that would require telemarketers to have a do-not-call list that customers can have the option to be added to.

"We are dialing up our efforts to give New Yorkers a break from unsolicited telemarketing calls," Hochul said.

"For too long, New Yorkers have dealt with these nuisance calls, not knowing they can avoid these interactions by being added to a telemarketer's do-not-call list. This new legislation will protect New Yorkers from receiving frustrating, unwanted calls by better providing information on do-not-call lists."

People will have the option to be added to the do-not-call list for certain telemarketing calls right after the telemarketer's name and solicitor's name are provided.

This is a change to the law in place before the new legislation. Under that law, telemarketers were still required to tell consumers of a do-not-call list, but they did not have to mention it at the top of the call. As a result most people would hang up before they were told about the option.