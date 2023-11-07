New York Governor announces $51 million towards safety and security of organizations at the risk of hate crime

Hochul also signed legislation to strengthen hate crime investigation and reporting on college campuses.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday more than $51 million in grants to strengthen safety and security measures at nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs, or mission. The new funding is the largest amount ever awarded through the states Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grants, which could also be used to enhance an organization's cybersecurity.

"Hate has absolutely no place in our state, and we will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure every New Yorker is safe from baseless violence that stems from prejudice," Gov. Hochul said.

Created in 2017, the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grant Program provides funding to strengthen security measures and prevent hate crimes against nonprofit community and civic centers, cultural museums, day care centers, and other nonprofit organizations that may be vulnerable because of their ideology, beliefs, or mission. This funding can be used to support exterior or interior security improvements, including but not limited to lighting, locks, alarms, panic buttons, fencing, barriers, access controls, shatter-resistant glass and blast-resistant film, public address systems, and for the first time, measures to strengthen cybersecurity. Funds can also cover costs associated with security training.

Gov. Hochul also signed legislation that will specifically aid investigations and reporting requirements for hate crime incidents that occur on college campuses.

This legislation would require colleges that receive state funding to modernize and enhance their disclosure of hate crimes that occur on campus. To ensure the safety of students on college campuses in New York, the bill also creates a clear obligation on the part of colleges to investigate potential hates crimes and report them to law enforcement. This bill will also strengthen existing reporting and information disclosure laws pertaining to identifying and addressing bias crimes on college campuses.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr said, "Hate and intolerance have no place in New York, and as rates of hate crimes continue to rise across our country—often based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability—we are pleased to see Governor Hochul use all possible means to safeguard New Yorkers. SUNY is committed to ensuring the security and sense of belonging of all members of the campus community, and we will continue to build on our efforts to inform, support, and protect SUNY's students, faculty, and staff."