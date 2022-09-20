Gov. Hochul sending aid to Puerto Rico

Spanish-speaking State Troopers to help with relief efforts.

NEW YORK — Now in the wake of the devastating damage from the flooding and the wind from Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Kathy Hochul is helping out Puerto Rico.

Hochul announced she will be sending State Troopers to the island, all of which will be Spanish speakers.

One hundred State Troopers will go for relief efforts and teams from the New York Power Authority are ready to deploy to help restore power.

"Once again the critical infrastructure has been damaged and washed away. Those are roads, bridges, especially in the rural mountain areas. I was there not long ago and had a chance to see the rebuilding that's still going on after Maria, trying to create connections and sustainable power lines. But once again they're being swept away," Hochul said.