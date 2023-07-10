Gov. Hochul announces new measures to protect undocumented workers during labor investigations

New York State Department of Labor establishes a new process introduced by the Biden Administration to safeguard undocumented workers

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the state Department of Labor has implemented a new process to protect undocumented immigrant workers from retaliation during labor disputes.

The N.Y. State Dept. of Labor has partnered with the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security to ensure undocumented immigrant workers have temporary protection from prosecution and potential removal, and allow the immigrant to work legally in the U.S. if they are involved in State NYSDOL investigations.

“This important partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will not only help to protect the integrity of our labor investigations, but also the safety of vulnerable New York workers," Governor Hochul said in a released statement. "New York is proud to lead the nation in worker protections, and we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure that all workers enjoy their right to fairness and safety in the workplace - regardless of their immigration status."

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, "Fear of retaliation is paralyzing for any worker, but it is especially dreadful for immigrants. At the Department of Labor, we investigate all complaints, regardless of immigration status. We believe that all workers have rights in every workplace across New York State. If any worker is a victim of or a witness to labor violations, please report it to us. We can help."

Undocumented workers who are involved in workplace labor investigations by the state can submit, or have an advocate or attorney submit on their behalf, a Statement of Interest request to N.Y. State Department of Labor supporting prosecutorial discretion from the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS will review the letter and if approved, all workers at a worksite impacted by the investigation are eligible to apply for deferred action.