Millions of dollars in state funding will be used to repair roads at 9 WNY locations

The funding will support repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, for a total of nearly 520 lane miles.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million in state funding has been released for road repaving projects across New York.

There are 64 locations that will see repairs, for a total of nearly 520 lane miles. The work will begin this year. The money is to fix roads impacted by extreme weather, according to a release from the governor's office.

"We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers," Governor Hochul said. "New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities."

Here's the list of Western New York region projects and the money set aside for them:

$1.5 million to resurface Route 270 from Erie County line to Route 31 in the Towns of Cambria, Pendleton and Lockport, Niagara County.

$2.44 million to resurface Route 219 from 0.3 miles North of Irish Hill Road intersection to the 219 Expressway North bound ramp at Peters Road in the Towns of Ashford and Ellicottville, Cattaraugus County.

$1.9 million to resurface Route 430 from Route 394 to Long Point Road in the Towns of Chautauqua and Ellery and the Village of Mayville, Chautauqua County.

$650,000 to resurface Route 20 from Eden-Evans Center Road to Sturgeon Point Road in the Towns of Evans, Erie County.

$2.2 million to resurface Route 5 (Buffalo Skyway) from Kane Street to the Buffalo Skyway Bridge in the Cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna, Erie County.

$366,000 to resurface Route 18 from Off Ramps at Route 104 to On Ramps at Route 104 in the Town and Village of Lewiston, Niagara County.

$841,000 to resurface Route 104 from Model City Road to Dickersonville Road in the Town of Lewiston, Niagara County.

$1.1 million to resurface Route 18 from Hess Road to Route 148 in the Towns of Newfane and Somerset, Niagara County.

$1.3 million to resurface Route 248A from the Pennsylvania state line to Route 248 in the Towns of Independence and Willing, Allegany County.