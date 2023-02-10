Gov. Hochul announces 18K jobs available for asylum seekers

Those were the words from the Governor Hochul. The governor announced that there will be thousands of jobs available for asylum seekers.

"Will the employers be interested in the program? Well guess what? We already have 400 employees who .stood up and said yes," said Hochul. "Eighteen thousand jobs are already available waiting for people who have already signed up in the portal. So, that's incredible. That can help solve our problems. At least be a start towards reducing the number of people who need shelter in our city."