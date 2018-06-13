ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A proposal from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow parents or teachers to petition a judge to remove guns from the homes of troubled students is advancing in the Legislature.



The Democrat-led Assembly passed the measure on Wednesday. Cuomo admits the bill isn't likely to pass the Republican-led state Senate but says the state can't wait for the federal government to act.



The proposal would authorize teachers, school administrators and parents to ask a judge to evaluate a child they believe is a threat to themselves or others. The judge could then order the confiscation of firearms in the child's home.



The Senate has passed its own proposals which would increase funding for armed school security guards.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.